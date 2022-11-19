Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.