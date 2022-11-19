Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 3,569 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 323.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

OIH stock opened at $308.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.07. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $322.79.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.