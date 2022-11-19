Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

