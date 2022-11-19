Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ASML by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $593.16 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $867.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

