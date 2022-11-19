Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

