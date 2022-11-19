Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

LYV opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

