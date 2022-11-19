Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,938 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

