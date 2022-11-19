Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 149 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 21.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE NVR opened at $4,392.59 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,223.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,646.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

