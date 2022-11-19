Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,527 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $367.89 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

