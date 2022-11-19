Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,679 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after buying an additional 85,684 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.59 and its 200 day moving average is $352.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $549.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

