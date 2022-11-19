Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 17,200 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $17.00 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

