Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 20,053 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 118,058 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter worth $6,242,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 143,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $64.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

