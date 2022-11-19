Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 28,538 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $200.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Read More

