Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 29,688 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 29,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $43.62 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.