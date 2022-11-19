Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 456,640 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

