Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 487 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $125.99.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

