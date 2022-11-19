Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after acquiring an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 207,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 94.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 340,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,930,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

AXON opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.89. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

