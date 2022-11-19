Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,833,000 after buying an additional 268,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

OFC stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.