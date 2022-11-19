Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,561 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,336. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $135.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

