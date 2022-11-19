Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,428 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Teleflex by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $217.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.47.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

