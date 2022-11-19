Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,654.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

