Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 38.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BYND opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 86.35% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.