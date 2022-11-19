B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

B&G Foods Price Performance

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $12.98 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $930.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.