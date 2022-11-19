BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Manish Mehta Sells 1,350 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $720.61 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $939.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.96 and its 200-day moving average is $640.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

