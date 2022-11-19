BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

