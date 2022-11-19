BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $75.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

