Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.41

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 8073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BRMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $575.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after buying an additional 181,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 113,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

