Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000.

Shares of CADE opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

