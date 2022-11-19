Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 775.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $49.98 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

