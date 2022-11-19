Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CPE opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.