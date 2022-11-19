Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC cut its stake in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Capital Product Partners were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of CPLP opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 8.34%.

Capital Product Partners Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

