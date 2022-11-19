Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,385 shares of company stock worth $7,313,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

