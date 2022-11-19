Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88.
GoHealth Price Performance
GOCO stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
