Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 17th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88.

GoHealth Price Performance

GOCO stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GoHealth by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

