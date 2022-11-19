Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,682,961 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,354.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp III bought 2,717,898 shares of GoHealth stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $1,522,022.88.

GoHealth Price Performance

GOCO stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.83. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in GoHealth by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

