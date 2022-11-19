CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 157,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

