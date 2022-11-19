CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
CIRCOR International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.74 million, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.
About CIRCOR International
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
