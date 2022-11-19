Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $98,218,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after buying an additional 2,433,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.