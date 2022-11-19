Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

