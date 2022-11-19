Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.73. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

