Credit Suisse Group Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $140.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $404.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
