Credit Suisse Group Trims monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price to $140.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $404.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,129,000 after buying an additional 1,875,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,514,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 109.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

