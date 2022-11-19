Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 496 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 354,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

