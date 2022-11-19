Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 53.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 6.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $180.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,973. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

