CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 5.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 2.1 %

CSWI opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,931,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.