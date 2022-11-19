Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,712 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after purchasing an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

