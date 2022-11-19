East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $67.23 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

