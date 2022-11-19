Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

