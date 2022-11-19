Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 59,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

EFT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.