Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $10.88. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 33,634 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDIT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

