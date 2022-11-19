Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,140 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13,363.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 424,424 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOLO stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

