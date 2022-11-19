Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 230,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

