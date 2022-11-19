Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 3.8 %

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

SWX opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

