Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Endava by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

DAVA opened at $79.08 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $170.88. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

